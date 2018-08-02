I have been working with WordPress this week to find an even better design for this site. I want it to be perfect for what I envision. Stay tuned
Advertisements
I have been working with WordPress this week to find an even better design for this site. I want it to be perfect for what I envision. Stay tuned
5 thoughts on “Construction Underway”
IT SURE COULD USE IMPROVEMENT – GETTING RID OF THE OUTDATED NEWS SOONER
LikeLike
We are with you Mr. Taylor, thanks for all you do to keep your site up and running so real truth to issues can be posted so that everyone gets “the rest of the story” not just one person’s lies!
LikeLike
What ever you think JT your the expert. Change is good. Besides you trying to get the best. NOTHING wrong with that.
LikeLike
It still looks a lot like the old site, about 95% the same. I wish it would go more toward Grinch but I guess those were your younger days and you’ve grown up.
LikeLike
Your wasting your time if you’re going to continue to let the anti-Albero whiners run this site. MORE LIPSTICK ON A PIG!
LikeLike