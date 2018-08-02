Crisfield Police Department News Release

On 1 August 2018 at 2252 Hours, Crisfield Police Department had occasion to stop a vehicle on Cove Street after exiting Charlotte Ave from the Crisfield Housing Authority. The vehicle was a maroon 2016 Ford Fusion displaying Maryland Registration, had effected several traffic violations prior to the stop. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer could detect a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The officer then observed a greenish brown bag of vegetable matter (suspected marijuana) in the console of the vehicle in plain view. The officer asked the occupant to exit the vehicle at this time and turn around and place his hands on the vehicle. The occupant identified as Warren Brewster Ward (aka Skipper) did not comply and took a fighting stance against the officer with clenched fist. As the officer attempted to turn the suspect around, the suspect fought the officer, a backup officer arrived on the scene. The individual resisted the arrest of the officers, they fought the suspect and forcibly placed him under arrest. Search incident to arrest in the suspects left hand pocket were approximately 15-20 pieces of crack cocaine, indicative of narcotics sales/ distribution. The suspect was placed under arrest booked and charged accordingly with the following charges. The suspect is being held without bond in the Somerset County Detention Center.

Suspect

Warren Brewster Ward (aka Skipper)

P.O. Box 264

Crisfield, Maryland 21718

B/M/6-10-1982

Traffic Charges

(6) various traffic charges

Criminal Charges

CDS Possession

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute

CDS Possession of Paraphernalia

Assault 2nd Degree

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Failure to Obey a Lawful Order

Held without Bond in Somerset County Detention Center

