Tevon Savage Wanted

***** WANTED SUBJECT*****

The Milton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29 year old Tevon Savage, who also goes by the alias Angel Snead.

On June 29, 2018, at approximately 7:38 pm Milton Police Officer’s responded to The Park Royal Apartments on Palmer Street for reports of a woman being assaulted.

When officers arrived they found the victim, a 36 year old female who stated she was punched in the face by Savage while she was with her two year old child. The victim sustained visible injuries of swelling and bruising to the left side of her face. Savage fled the scene before police arrived.

Savage is currently on probation and is wanted by Milton Police for Assault Third Degree, Disorderly Conduct, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He is also wanted by the Delaware State Police for failure to re-register as a Tier 2 Sex Offender, the Sussex County Superior Court for weapons possession, along with active capiases for traffic offenses from the Sussex County Family Court, and Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.

Anyone having Information on the whereabouts of Savage is encouraged to call the Milton Police Department at 302-684-8547, the Delaware State Police at 302-856-5850, their local police department, the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com