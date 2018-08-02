Troopers Arrest Laurel Man for 7th Offense DUI

Laurel– The Delaware State Police arrest a Laurel man for his 7th offense DUI after he was involved in a single motorcycle crash.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at approximately 2:03 p.m., when Troopers were dispatched to a crash on County Seat Highway, east of Fire Tower Road. Upon arrival to the scene, the Trooper located a subject laying on his side with his leg trapped in his moped. While speaking with the operator, 54-year-old Bruce G. Williams Jr., an odor of alcohol was detected, and a DUI investigation ensued.

Williams was transported to the Laurel Police Department. A computer check revealed that Williams had six previous DUI convictions, making this his seventh offense. Williams was charged with 7th Offense DUI After 6 Prior Offenses, Driving After Judgment Prohibited, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession, Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and Fictitious Tags. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $41,503.00 cash only bond.