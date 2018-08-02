Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Suspect Who Abandoned Child After Pursuit

Seaford– The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate a suspect who fled from police and in the process abandoned his nine year old son.

The incident occurred on Monday, July 30, 2018 at approximately 8:35 p.m. when Troopers on patrol in the Seaford area observed a black Volkswagon Jetta fail to use its turn signal as it made a U-turn from southbound US 13 to northbound US 13 at Brickyard Road. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle stopped in the parking lot of the Southern Grill Restaurant, located on US 13. Upon contact with the driver, 28-year-old Steven D. Verley of Millsboro, an odor of the marijuana was detected. It was also discovered at this point that there was child seated in the front passenger’s seat. As Verley was being asked to step out of the vehicle, he proceeded to put the car in drive and a pursuit ensued.

Due to the high rates of speed and aggressive manner in which Verley was driving with a child in the vehicle, the pursuit was terminated.

The Seaford Police Department later observed Verley walking in the area of North Street and Liberty Street with his son. Once Verley observed the police, he abandoned his son and ran into a wooded vacant lot. Police immediately took custody of the child who was unharmed and later turned over to a relative.

A search of the surrounding area for Verley was conducted with negative results. Troopers did locate a prescription bottle with numerous pills, not prescribed to Verley, along with money that he had thrown.

The vehicle in which Verley was driving was located abandoned at a residence on North Street. A search of the vehicle was conducted and yielded a marijuana blunt (approximately 1.02 grams), marijuana (approximately 6.51 grams), crack cocaine (approximately 2.36 grams), 2 oxycodone pills (approximately 5mg), and drug paraphernalia.

The inventory of the prescription bottle revealed 1 (10 mg) Oxycodone and 42 Percocet pills.

Troopers have been unable to locate Verley who currently has active warrants out of Troop 5 for 3 counts of 3rd Offense Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, 3 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Disregarding a Police Officer Signal, Reckless Driving, and other traffic related offenses.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Verley is asked to please contact Troop 5, Corporal J. Rollins at 302-337-8253. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.