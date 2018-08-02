Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Collins aka Gunther

Incident: Wanted Subject

Date of Incident: 26 July 2018

Location : 700 Block of Olivia Street, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Linette Collins, AKA Linette Gunther, 58, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 26 July 2018 at 4:00 PM, a deputy from the Wicomico County Sheriff arrested Linette Collins, AKA Linette Gunter at a residence in the 700 block of Olivia Street. The deputy responded to this location after the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from Crime Solvers that the wanted subject was at this location.

Upon locating Collins, the deputy discovered that she was wanted on six total outstanding warrants from both Wicomico and Somerset County.

Failure to Appear for Theft under $1,500.00 Failure to Appear for False Statement and Display Government ID of Another Failure to Appear for False Identity to Avoid Prosecution and CDS Possession Failure to Appear for Theft under $100.00 Failure to Appear for Theft under $100.00 Failure to Appear for Theft under $100.00

Following an initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner, Collins was detained in the Detention Center on a bond of $61,000.00 for all six warrants. Following a District Court Bond review the following day, Collins was detained without bond on all warrants pending future court appearances.

Bonneville III, Bonneville Jr and Bacon

Incident: Leaving the Scene of an Accident / Hinder and Obstruct

Date of Incident: 30 July 2018

Location : Wicomico County, MD

Suspects:

Irvin Lee Bonneville III, 31, Mardela Springs, MD Irvin Lee Bonneville Jr., 59, Mardela Springs, MD Christopher M. Bacon, 32, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 30 July 2018 at 1:05 AM, deputies responded to a reported collision on Log Cabin Road in the area of Memory Garden Lane in Hebron. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the operator, soon identified as Irvin Lee Bonneville III, had left the scene. It was also learned that Bonneville III reportedly had stolen the vehicle prior to the collision and was currently the subject of a Circuit Court Bench Warrant that had been issued in a felony theft case.

During the ensuing investigation and search for Bonneville III, a vehicle was observed leaving an adjacent neighborhood, accelerating at a high speed. Deputies managed to catch up with this speeding vehicle and stop it, locating Bonneville III in the rear passenger seat. At this time Bonneville was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant and for stealing the vehicle and then leaving the scene of the accident.

Further investigation revealed that Bonneville III’s father, Irvin Bonneville Jr., was the passenger in the vehicle driven by Christopher Bacon in which Bonneville III was located. Both Bacon and Bonneville Jr. were taken into custody for assisting Bonneville III with trying to elude detection by law enforcement.

All three subjects were transported to the Central Booking Unit where they were processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released all three on unsecured bonds. However, Bonneville III was then detained without bond on the Circuit Court warrant.

Charges: Obstruct and Hinder (Bonneville Jr. and Bacon)

Motor Vehicle Theft (Bonneville III)

Leaving the scene of an Accident / Driving Suspended (Bonneville III)