Being A Victim Of Crime Sucks

Being a strong supporter of our local law enforcement agencies and being friends with many police officers, states attorneys and judges, waking up this morning to have been a victim of crime really pisses me off.
Yes someone decided to break in and rummage my van for whatever they could take. I wasn’t the only one so at least I wasn’t targeted but it is such a feeling of being violated.
It’s a sad world when people need to do these kinds of things to get money for some kind of habit.
This is what people need to understand when they criticize law enforcement. There is nothing spd could have done to prevent this. There is no crystal ball for crime . The best they can do is follow up on it and hope to find the perpetrators.
RALMFAO
How does it feel to be part of the dabury fake day statistics ? Did SPD take a police report or just write it off as a wind storm in your car welcome to the CORRUPT BURY .
Yawn you bore me
We have NO PROBLEM with the street cops just like the FBI street guys it’s the CORRUPT BOSSES like Duncan who don’t want you too see that she is a FAILURE so they hide the crime stats .
You know thats how you keep your car where is the whooper jr wrappers under the seat
Do I look like a whopper jr kinda guy? Please full size or nothing
Curious, what did they use to break in?
It was probably left unlocked, like everyone else who has this happen to them does.
Lol I have to send this article to assbero
There was a rash of vandals last night around the city…..vehicles at Burnett-White also hit! Baby thugs looking for change to buy pacifiers!!!!
Us full size boys love the 2 Whoppers for $6.00!!!! Nice damn snack!!!
WHY did you leave your door open? Do you think you are in dabury .
And yes I made the mistake of leaving my door unlocked
