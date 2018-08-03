Being A Victim Of Crime Sucks

Being a strong supporter of our local law enforcement agencies and being friends with many police officers, states attorneys and judges, waking up this morning to have been a victim of crime really pisses me off.

Yes someone decided to break in and rummage my van for whatever they could take. I wasn’t the only one so at least I wasn’t targeted but it is such a feeling of being violated.

It’s a sad world when people need to do these kinds of things to get money for some kind of habit.

This is what people need to understand when they criticize law enforcement. There is nothing spd could have done to prevent this. There is no crystal ball for crime . The best they can do is follow up on it and hope to find the perpetrators.

