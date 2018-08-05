Hit And Run Accident West Bound 50 Amd Memory Garden Lane

Salisbury Barrack

2765 North Salisbury Boulevard

Salisbury, MD 21801

(410) 749-3101

msp.salisbury@maryland.gov

mdsp.maryland.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Type of Incident: Hit and Run Vehicle Accident

Date: 8/4/18

Location: West Bound Route 50 at Memory Garden Lane

Vehicle(s): dark colored GMC truck with ladder rack on cab

Driver: Older White Male

Charges: Failure to Yield the Right of Way, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Narrative:

On 8/4/18, a light blue Honda Odyssey van was traveling west on Route 50 in the area of Memory Garden Lane. The driver of the Honda observed and dark blue GMC truck to be in the middle crossover of Route 50 attempting to cross onto north bound Memory Garden Lane. The driver of the Honda, along with 2 other witnesses, stated the GMC pulled in front of the Honda. The driver of the Honda attempted to miss the truck but struck the back passenger side. The GMC then fled the area. The GMC truck is described as a dark blue or dark gray with a metal rack by the cab. The driver of the GMC was described as an older white male wearing a hat. If anyone knows of the whereabouts of the GMC truck, please contact Trooper Huntington from the Salisbury Barrack.

