Easton Police National Night Out

National Night Out

On Tuesday August 7th, the Easton Police Department, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, the Town of Easton Parks & Recreation, the Talbot County Department of Parks & Recreation, Talbot County Department of Social Services, Talbot Partnership, and Target will be hosting its annual National Night Out event at Moton Park from 5-8pm. This is an opportunity for the entire community to come together as one voice against crime in our neighborhoods.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes Police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and Law Enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Last year over 38 million people in 16,000 communities across the United States, US territories, Canada and at US military bases worldwide participated in National Night Out.

Easton’s celebration will take place at Moton Park and the George Murphy pool. From 5-7 pm there will be free swimming provided by Talbot County Parks and Recreation, and free food provided by various donors, and prepared by the Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Other activities include demonstrations by the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, Phillips Wharf Fish Mobile, a magician and face painter, the Talbot County D.A.R.E. Program, and much more! At 7:00 pm, guest speakers will address attendees and speak about a variety of community issues.

The success of this event is due in large part to its generous sponsors and donors. In addition to those listed above as partners, the following have helped make this year’s celebration a success: Grand Rental Station, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police, Talbot Mentors, Talbot Partnership, Target, and The Easton Vol. Fire Department.

