Nearly $700,000 Awarded For Sex Offender Compliance and Enforcement Efforts

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) today announced nearly $700,000 in awards to assist law enforcement agencies in their sex offender registration, compliance, and enforcement efforts.

The funding, which will be distributed to each Maryland county and Baltimore City, will be used to ensure compliance with Maryland law by those required to register or re-register with the Maryland Sex Offender Registry . The funding is to be used specifically for offender registration, compliance checks, and monitoring.

“Governor Hogan has made it very clear that we must have a criminal justice system that works to stop crime and to hold offenders accountable for their actions,” said V. Glenn Fueston, Jr., Executive Director of GOCCP. “We are committed to doing all that we can to keep our citizens safe.”

Governor Hogan has made protecting victims of crime and building a safer Maryland a priority. This past legislative session, the governor supported and signed the Repeat Sexual Predator Prevention Act, which will allow courts to admit evidence of a defendant’s prior history of sexual crimes or abuse during prosecution for subsequent sexual offenses. The governor also signed legislation to allow victims who become pregnant as a result of a sexual assault to end the parental rights of their attacker.

Out of the 700,000 dollars Worcester County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $10,721

More information about the Sex Offender and Compliance Enforcement program .

http://goccp.maryland.gov/nearly-700000-awarded-for-sex-offender-compliance-and-enforcement-efforts/

