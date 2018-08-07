I just went to the Fruitland town webpage and the fucking is so fucking outdated it’s embarrassing. The calendar has a link on it for tonights National Night Out and it’s a stupid pdf of the 2011 Night Out. Then I looked somewhere else for news and it was a link to a Fruitland blogspot page that hasn’t been updated since 2012. All those employees in that office and they can’t get off their lazy asses and maintain a professional website??
Then I looked for contact information for the town council members and there was NONE!! That must be a lame ass city council to allow such an embarrassing web page that the tax payers are paying for. No wonder losers like them get elected.
They have got to be the laughing stock of the Eastern Shore!!
LikeLike
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
One thought on “Don’t Forget Tonight”
I just went to the Fruitland town webpage and the fucking is so fucking outdated it’s embarrassing. The calendar has a link on it for tonights National Night Out and it’s a stupid pdf of the 2011 Night Out. Then I looked somewhere else for news and it was a link to a Fruitland blogspot page that hasn’t been updated since 2012. All those employees in that office and they can’t get off their lazy asses and maintain a professional website??
Then I looked for contact information for the town council members and there was NONE!! That must be a lame ass city council to allow such an embarrassing web page that the tax payers are paying for. No wonder losers like them get elected.
They have got to be the laughing stock of the Eastern Shore!!
LikeLike