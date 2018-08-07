Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Friday, August 3, 2018 members of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Cambridge Police Department and the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office executed a Search & Seizure Warrant at 810 Center Street, Cambridge, Md.

Upon entry by the Dorchester County S.T.A.R. Team, the targets of the investigation were located in an upstairs bedroom. They were identified as 28 year old Tyrell Lavar Merritt of that address and 37 year old Raynelle Lynn Dickerson also of that address. The search revealed a loaded 45. caliber handgun, 24.6 grams of Marijuana, 28 individual bags of Heroin/ Fentanyl mix, $690.00 in U.S. currency, Electronic Scales, 4 cell phones and numerous empty baggies and other material used for packaging C.D.S.

Both suspects are charged with Possession of a handgun during a drug trafficking crime, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Heroin, 2 counts of Possession of drug Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin / Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute. They were both ordered Held on No Bond.

