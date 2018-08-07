LAUREL MIDDLE SCHOOL SUBSTITUTE TEACHER CHARGED WITH OFFENSIVELY TOUCHING A STUDENT

On March 13th, 2018 the Laurel Police Department received a complaint from a Laurel Middle School student’s mother of her child being offensively touched by a substitute teacher during school hours. This incident was turned over to and investigated by Laurel Police Department.

Further investigation showed Michael Luciano, 45 of Seaford, Delaware was hired by the Laurel School District 10 days prior to the incident as a substitute teacher. While acting in his official capacity, Luciano was offensively touching the juvenile victim; causing alarm. Upon notification of the incident the Laurel School District took immediate action to terminate Luciano’s employment.