LAUREL MIDDLE SCHOOL SUBSTITUTE TEACHER CHARGED WITH OFFENSIVELY TOUCHING A STUDENT

On March 13th, 2018 the Laurel Police Department received a complaint from a Laurel Middle School student’s mother of her child being offensively touched by a substitute teacher during school hours. This incident was turned over to and investigated by Laurel Police Department.
Further investigation showed Michael Luciano, 45 of Seaford, Delaware was hired by the Laurel School District 10 days prior to the incident as a substitute teacher. While acting in his official capacity, Luciano was offensively touching the juvenile victim; causing alarm. Upon notification of the incident the Laurel School District took immediate action to terminate Luciano’s employment.
Laurel Police concluded their month long investigation of the incident on June 6th, 2018 by subsequently charging Luciano with offensive touching. Luciano turned himself in to the Laurel Police without incident. Luciano was released on $500 unsecure bond and ordered to have no unsupervised contacted with anyone under the age of 18 years old.
Anyone having information about this incident or has additional information involving Luciano is urged to contact Detective Bryan of the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244, the Department of Justice at 302-856-5353 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.