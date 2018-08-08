Arrest Made In Wicomico Co. Murder

August 8, 2018

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police today arrested a suspect charged in the murder of a man shot and killed in Wicomico County two months ago.

The suspect is identified as Johnathan J. Megee, 26, of Salisbury, Md. Megee was indicted by a Wicomico County Grand Jury earlier this week on the following charges:

-second degree murder

-manslaughter

-first degree assault

-second degree assault

-reckless endangerment

-illegal possession of a firearm

-possession of a firearm by a felon and

-use of a firearm in the commission of a felony violent crime.

The Grand Jury indictment was handed down following testimony from a member of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit concerning the investigation into the murder of Shawn G. Johnson, 29, of Fruitland, Md. Johnson was shot multiple times at about 7:30 p.m. on June 6, 2018, in the 600-block of Priscilla Street, Salisbury, Md. He later died at the hospital.

Megee was arrested early this morning in Salisbury by members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team. He was processed and taken before a court commissioner for his initial appearance. He is currently being held without bond.

A motive for the shooting is not being identified at this time. Investigators believe Megee and the victim knew each other.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Salisbury Police Department are continuing the investigation into this murder. Additional arrests are possible.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – 410-653-4236

