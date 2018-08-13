10 Years What Have I Learned Secrets Revealed

So as stated earlier this year I have hit the 10 year mark of being involved in the news and blogging world. I’m going to share some observations and thoughts on the experience and reveal some insider secrets.

One of the biggest things which should come as no surprise, is that politicians are not your friends. It can sometimes seem like it, but it’s only in the capacity that you can be useful to them. I have made some valuable friendships I never would have because of starting this site, but 90% don’t even care if your alive or dead.

After 10 years the number of politicians who have forgotten my phone number after an election is surprisingly high. The thing is quite a few years back I decided I wasn’t going to just jump into the fray of a candidate battle just to be opposite of Albero. The candidates I helped freely appreciated the assist, but honestly I started to wonder where was it in my initial bylaws that I had to fight for candidates simply because of that.

Look at this example . Candidate A is being supported by people I dislike, and Candidate B is being attacked viciously by these very people. Where is it stated that I need to take my time and effort to defend them if Candidate B never asks me for help? There are some good people that I have known many years that I will do it for, but the majority don’t even take the time to speak when they see me in public.

I never thought I would still be doing this 10 years later, but there are times I do truly enjoy it. I can honestly say not as much as I used to or should, but running any business has ups and downs. More reveals coming soon

Advertisements