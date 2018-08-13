Controversy In Pocomoke Over Bruce Morrison’s Role Going Forward

Politics is a shitty business my friends and recently controversy has arisen in Pocomoke regarding the future of Mayor Bruce Morrison who is recovering from a serious medical situation. Bruce currently has medical issues that limit his ability to do his elected job as Mayor. Bruce has 2 years left on his term and The Council would like to move Bruce into an honorary position and allow someone to step up to fill Bruce’s shoes.

This is really a no win for anyone who gets involved as they are going to come out looking bad. Pocomoke has a weak Mayor system so technically the City manager and council run the day to day operations, but I can understand the concerns people have regarding the elected Mayor. As stated last month I was so happy to see Bruce be out and about after his health scare and he seemed in good spirits. I just honestly don’t know the best way to handle it for the citizens.

What are your thoughts on the matter?

