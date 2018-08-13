Rumors are abound that after his stinging defeat in his run for Sheriff that Mike McDermott could be interested in the vacant Pocomoke Police Chief job. My sources tell me he has no chance of actually getting the job but it was interesting that these rumors have started. I personally don’t believe them because ultimately Sheriff Elect Crisafulli would still be his superior and I just can’t imagine Mike’s ego allowing it.
One thought on “Is Mike McDermott Eyeing The Pocomoke Police Chief Job?”
When will he just go away!
