Crisfield Police Press Release

Crisfield Police Department

Crisfield, Maryland

To: Press

From: Chief Michael L. Tabor

Subject: Press Release

Date: August 14, 2018

On August 14, 2018, Crisfield Officers responded to the area of 119-B Richardson Avenue in reference to a cutting. Upon arrival, officers witnessed a male individual later identified as Arron Lee Mavae Pinkney struggling with two other individuals/victims in a continued attempt to cut them. Pinkney was eventually subdued and taken into custody where he was charged with the following crimes and ultimately held on No Bail at the Somerset County Detention Center. According to the family the suspect suffers from mental illness and had an episode.

1) Attempted murder x-2

2) Assault – 1st Degree x-2

3) Assault – 2nd Degree x-2

4) Reckless Endangerment x-2

5) Deadly Weapon Intent to Injure x-2

6) Affray

7) Disorderly Conduct

8) Disturb the Peace

9) Fail Obey Lawful / Order

10) Obstructing & Hindering Police.

Both victims were transported by E.M.S. to the hospital where they received medical treatment for lacerations to their fingers and were later released.

3 thoughts on “Crisfield Police Press Release

  3. He should have been taken to the Peninsula Hospital Mental Health Unit to address his condition. He is as much a victim of his illness as the 2 other people were. He did not intentionally set out to harm anyone. He had a psychotic break. The Crisfield Police Department lied about what really happened because they wanted to bring about serious charges. We all know that the media is not honest and shouldn’t be believed. This young man needs your prayers…. he is 27 years old and has his entire life ahead of him. He doesn’t need to be incarcerated, he needs to be hospitalized! Charges need to be filed against the Crisfield Police Department for providing inaccurate information and for trying to sway the court of public opinion!

