Crisfield Police Press Release

Crisfield Police Department
Crisfield, Maryland
To: Press
From: Chief Michael L. Tabor
Subject: Press Release
Date: August 14, 2018
On August 14, 2018, Crisfield Officers responded to the area of 119-B Richardson Avenue in reference to a cutting. Upon arrival, officers witnessed a male individual later identified as Arron Lee Mavae Pinkney struggling with two other individuals/victims in a continued attempt to cut them. Pinkney was eventually subdued and taken into custody where he was charged with the following crimes and ultimately held on No Bail at the Somerset County Detention Center. According to the family the suspect suffers from mental illness and had an episode.
1) Attempted murder x-2
2) Assault – 1st Degree x-2
3) Assault – 2nd Degree x-2
4) Reckless Endangerment x-2
5) Deadly Weapon Intent to Injure x-2
6) Affray
7) Disorderly Conduct
8) Disturb the Peace
9) Fail Obey Lawful / Order
10) Obstructing & Hindering Police.
Both victims were transported by E.M.S. to the hospital where they received medical treatment for lacerations to their fingers and were later released.
