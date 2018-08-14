A long standing halted construction project that died during the housing crisis has begun again . Parsons lake off of east Naylor Mill Road has finally started construction on new units and it’s a great thing to see
14 thoughts on “Housing Market On Upswing In Salisbury”
Do you know anything about the abandoned townhouse development by the river in Pocomoke? Will it ever be completed?
Who wants to have a nice townhouse in the ghetto? That project died years ago.
Building houses so they can sit empty. Awesome.
Yup gillis
Thank TRUMP sure as hell wasn’t EBT card OBASTARD.
I am glad to see the housing market revive in Salisbury. Property values have started to increase and this a good thing. People are seeing all the positive things that are happening in Salisbury such as new bike routes, amipitheather, Trolley service for the students, National Folk Festival the river walk. We have new businesses opening up such as Krispy Kreame New Royal Farms, Burlington which in return equal jobs for our area. Our taxes have been lowered under Mr Day also I am proud of all the hard work that the mayor and city council have done to make Salisbury better
This must be IRETON OR A DAY BITCH .
i Hope than can use some of these house for the low income or even help the homeless out with getting a place we have to think about the people that are on food stamps and bet also and think about the children and try to help them get back on their feet
Fuck you and your LAZY WELFARE WHORE ASS tie your tube you thug SPERM BANK.
Don’t forget the75 subsidized low income apartments over by Merritt Mill! Diversity! Multiculturalism! Crime!
Ugh who would want to live in an apartment surrounded by dozens of even hundreds of other people?
SEcondly, I don’t consider our economy being “good” right now,at least not for all of us. Social inequality and all.
yeah build more when the ones sitting here are empty and can’t sell so the banks won’t lend any to people trying to own or developers. hooray
Already plenty of low income housing available….let’s keep these UPSCALE!!! Take your bipolar meds 3:47 before you blow a gasket…..LOL
I am saving my gasket for you snowflakes tick tock.
