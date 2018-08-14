A long standing halted construction project that died during the housing crisis has begun again . Parsons lake off of east Naylor Mill Road has finally started construction on new units and it’s a great thing to see
Advertisements
A long standing halted construction project that died during the housing crisis has begun again . Parsons lake off of east Naylor Mill Road has finally started construction on new units and it’s a great thing to see
3 thoughts on “Housing Market On Upswing In Salisbury”
Do you know anything about the abandoned townhouse development by the river in Pocomoke? Will it ever be completed?
LikeLike
Building houses so they can sit empty. Awesome.
LikeLike
Thank TRUMP sure as hell wasn’t EBT card OBASTARD.
LikeLike