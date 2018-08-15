This week in Salisbury multiple calls to police agencies have been made regarding dirt bikes and atvs riding reckless around the area. From Northwood drive to Naylor Street the roadways are being taken over again
3 thoughts on “Salisbury Roadways Being Taken Over By Dirt Bikes Again”
The cowards at SPD and WCSO will do NOTHING.
Where are the police ? I hope they show up at the FOLK FEST
4:14 or 4:18 what did YOU do….pee in your panties???? Yep, and get to your keyboard and make stupid comments!!!!! Police have to be notified, that don’t patrol every street, if see them call ASAP!!!
