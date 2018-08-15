Salisbury Roadways Being Taken Over By Dirt Bikes Again

This week in Salisbury multiple calls to police agencies have been made regarding dirt bikes and atvs riding reckless around the area. From Northwood drive to Naylor Street the roadways are being taken over again

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Salisbury Roadways Being Taken Over By Dirt Bikes Again

  3. 4:14 or 4:18 what did YOU do….pee in your panties???? Yep, and get to your keyboard and make stupid comments!!!!! Police have to be notified, that don’t patrol every street, if see them call ASAP!!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s