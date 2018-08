MSP Princess Anne July DUI Arrests

August 17, 2018

The following persons were arrested by Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the month of July 2018:

• Michael Long, 30 YOA, Salisbury, MD

• Veleda Byrd, 25 YOA, Fruitland, MD

• Keshawn Kellam, 30 YOA, Oak Hall, VA

• Shawntez Demby, 24 YOA, Salisbury, MD

• Nathan Chudy, 47 YOA, Flemington, NJ

• Jonathan Taylor, 20 YOA, Marion Station, MD

• Larry King, 49 YOA. Brooklyn Park, MD

• Courtney Fisher, 28 YOA, Chincoteague, VA

• Nortell Taylor-Jackson, 53 YOA, Douglasville, VA

