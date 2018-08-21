Dog Given To Wrong Owners From Johnson and McKee Animal Hospital

PLEASE SHARE!! While on vacation we left Max at Johnson and McKee Animal Hospital in Salisbury. When we returned Sunday our dog had been given to someone else by mistake on Saturday and their Yorkie Louie is still at the vets office. From what we’ve gathered, the owners are supposedly teachers who live in Marley Manor and had a family member pick up their dog because they were still out of town. They’re not answering any phone calls from the vet. If you know anyone with a yorkie named Louie in Marley Manor and know how to get in touch with them please let us know. Our children are heartbroken. We just want our dog back!

Advertisements