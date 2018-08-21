Golden Corral To Close?

Rumors are on the street that Golden Corral could soon be closing. I asked employees who said they had heard same thing but didn’t know anything more about it.

Word is another restaurant is interested in the location

14 thoughts on “Golden Corral To Close?

    1. Poor man’s buffet , how do you determine that, people with money go there too, maybe thats why they have money because they are saving a dollar by eating a poor mans meal. I now know what that B stands for in your middle name .

      1. Thats hard to believe so you only been there once then, because why go back if you didn’t like it the first time.

  6. Golden Corral’s downfall is their own! The restaurant is nasty and the staff is mainly ex-cons that are nasty and take no pride in the business, probation requires them to be employed and that is the only reason they are there. The other facilities like Hampton, VA are totally different, staff very clean and presentable and the restaurant is sparkling clean INCLUDING THE REST ROOMS! You want to learn anything about a restaurant….before you order or even get seated visit the rest rooms, if they are not clean more often than not the restaurant isn’t clean either!!!

      1. The person is not wrong! That place is a damn feeding trough! You’re lucky if you make it to your car without throwing your guts up.

    2. Yes! The one in Hampton is gorgeous and clean. It seems like on the shore, most chains restaurants lack the cleanliness or quality that corporate standards require.

  7. Good buffet? Are you high? They should just give out troughs instead of plates the way people eat there. It’s nasty cheap garbage food.

