Pocomoke Police July Arrests

Pocomoke City Police

angel@pocomokemd.gov

PRESS RELEASE

July 1– July 31, 2018

07-01-2018 Miriam Golden, age 77 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for second degree domestic assault. She was released on her personal recognizance.

07-02-2018 Marcus Cropper, age 24 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for second degree assault. He was held on $5000 bond.

07-02-2018 Moneek Fletcher, age 24 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for second degree assault. She was held on $1000 bond.

07-04-2018 Keith Parker, age 49 of Pungoteague, VA was arrested on a warrant for theft less $500. He was released on his personal recognizance.

07-06-2018 Darrius West, age 25 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for burglary and theft $100-$1000. He was held on $5000 bond.

07-08-2018 Leroy Johnson, age 42 of King George, VA was arrested on a Warrant for driving while suspended. He was released on his personal recognizance.

07-09-2018 George Wessells III, age 47 of Temperanceville, VA was arrested for second degree assault. He was held on a temporary commitment.

07-11-2018 Eric Byrd, age 30 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for second degree assault. He was held without bond.

07-13-2018 Edgar Watson, age 25 of Fruitland, MD was arrested for DUI per se and negligent driving then released.

07-15-2018 Eddie Collick, age 41 of Stockton, MD was cited for an alcohol violation. He was issued a criminal citation and released.

07-15-2018 Mathaus Charles, age 30 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for cause litter, dump less than 100 lbs. He was issued a criminal citation and released.

07-17-2018 Kesharr Ballard, age 23 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. She was released on her personal recognizance.

07-17-2018 Shalame McGlotten, age 18 of Salisbury, MD was cited for theft less $1500. She was issued a criminal citation and released.

07-25-2018 Caryn Williams, age 24 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for second degree assault. She was held on $10,000 bond.

07-25-2018 Lamonty Johnson, age 24 of New Church, VA was arrested for second degree assault. He was held on $25,000 bond.

07-29-2018 Jared Warner, age 18 of Stockton, MD was arrested on a warrant for first degree burglary, MDOP less $1000, fourth degree burglary and theft $1500 to under $25,000. He was held on $45,000 bond.

07-31-2018 Shawntay Topping, age 30 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for first degree assault. She was held without bond.

There was (1) one juvenile arrest for theft less than $1500.

(21) twenty one additional arrests were made for various traffic violations during this

time period.