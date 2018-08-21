SEAFORD POLICE DEPT PRESS RELEASE 

Defendant: Glen Eskridge, 48 YOA, Seaford Delaware

Location: Valero Gas Station, 522 West Stein Highway, Seaford Delaware

Charges: Robbery First Degree

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

Aggravated Menacing

Resisting Arrest with Force

Criminal Mischief

Theft Under $1500.00

Disorderly Conduct

Bail: $69,002.00 Cash Bail

On August 20th, 2018 at approximately 7:23 PM, Officers from the Seaford Police Department responded to report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Valero Gas Station located on Stein Highway in Seaford. The investigation revealed that an individual entered into the Valero with a crowbar and made threatening statements to the clerk and then fled after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money. Shortly after the robbery occurring, a citizen went into the Valero and was told by the clerk of the robbery that had just occurred. This citizen recalled seeing an individual matching the suspect description and immediately was able to relocate this suspect and call police to alert them of his whereabouts. The suspect, later identified as Glen Eskridge, 48 YOA from Seaford, was taken into custody by responding officers and charged with the robbery. Eskridge was later committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $69,002.00 Cash Bail.

Senior Corporal Eric Chambers

Public Information Officer