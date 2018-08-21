A Message From Sheriff Howard

What is “Somerset Rains Purple”?

Somerset Rains Purple is a substance abuse awareness initiative that engages our community and our youth to stand up against substance abuse. Somerset Rains Purple encourages the community to show their purple spirit as a sign of uniting against substance abuse. Purple is the color for overdose awareness! Our purple project includes prevention, education and training. Some events scheduled are purple high school football & soccer games, 4th Saturday Bay Strolls, and a Community Presentation featuring Former BMX Pro Tony Hoffman. Somerset Rains Purple is a Somerset County Opioid United Team initiative.

Together, let’s turn Somerset County purple in September! Show your support by wearing purple or displaying purple lights at your home or business. Please plan to attend our scheduled events. For more information please like Somerset Rains Purple on FB.