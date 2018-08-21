WBOC To Purchase WRDE WBOC is acquring WRDE an NBC Station. This will give them a Fox, Cbs and Nbc network Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
5 thoughts on “WBOC To Purchase WRDE”
Maybe Jake day can be head of snoowflake programming and Duncan can be crime reporter ?.
LikeLike
JT can be head cook.
LikeLike
JT, here is the top joke of the month! A$$BURROW says he’s willing to buy Fox 5 from Draper….claiming he is only source of “true” reporting of crime in Salisbury….ain’t he a brilliant business mind with a lot of money…..wonder why they fail so often??? Ha Ha Ha LOL oh that is a classic.
LikeLike
WABC
W ASSBERO BITCH CUNT.
LikeLike
Assbero is a broke bitch his wife has to work at a garbage dump to pay there Electric his step grandson hates his ass as does his drug addict step son.
LikeLike