WCSO Press Release

Lawrence, James
Incident: Domestic Assault
Date of Incident: 17 August 2018
Location: 500 block of Plover Rd, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Lawrence, James Edward Sr; 56 of Salisbury
Narrative: On 8-17-18 at 540 PM, Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Plover Rd, Salisbury for a disturbance. The victim advised that James Lawrence assaulted her. After seeing evidence of the assault, the Deputy arrested James Lawrence. Lawrence was transported to Central Booking where he was held on $15000 bond.
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree
