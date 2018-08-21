WCSO Press Release

Lawrence, James

Incident: Domestic Assault

Date of Incident: 17 August 2018

Location: 500 block of Plover Rd, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Lawrence, James Edward Sr; 56 of Salisbury

Narrative : On 8-17-18 at 540 PM, Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Plover Rd, Salisbury for a disturbance. The victim advised that James Lawrence assaulted her. After seeing evidence of the assault, the Deputy arrested James Lawrence. Lawrence was transported to Central Booking where he was held on $15000 bond.

Charges: Assault 2nd Degree

