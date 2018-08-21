Worcester County Law Enforcement Agencies to Co-Host Citizens Police Academy

OCEAN CITY, MD – (August 15, 2018): The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) has made exciting changes to their longstanding Citizens Police Academy and is now hosting the academy in partnership with the Ocean Pines Police Department, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police Berlin Barracks. This partnership will give participants a unique look at law enforcement, not only in the resort but across Worcester County.

“We are excited to partner with our allied agencies and welcome citizens from across Worcester County to learn more about law enforcement in our area,” commented Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro. “This program allows police to build relationships with community members and we are looking forward to sharing that experience with our partners.”

The academy dates back to 1994, when Ocean Pines Police Chief Dave Massey served as the then-chief of OCPD. Massey, who will be back in action at this year’s Citizens Police Academy in Ocean City, is proud to see the academy grow into a county-wide initiative.

“One of the most successful programs I implemented as Chief of the Ocean City Police Department was the Citizens Police Academy,” said Massey. “This program demystifies the police profession with our citizens by showing them the day to day operations of the police department. Studies have shown that 90 percent of police activity with our residents is not writing tickets or making arrests, but interacting with and protecting our residents on a daily basis.”

Massey believes that educating area residents on what happens inside local police departments is critical in building trust and positive future interactions with police. “As the largest year-round residential community in Worcester County, Ocean Pines and County residents will greatly benefit from seeing how we police our communities.”

Citizens Police Academy is scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 11 at 6 p.m. Classes will take place every Tuesday for ten weeks at the Ocean City Public Safety Building, located at 6501 Coastal Highway. Class size is limited to 30 participants and applicants must be 18 years of age to participate. Citizens that are interested must complete an application and give permission for the OCPD to conduct a background check. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, September 4.

For more information about Citizens Police Academy or to receive an application, please visit https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/programs/ or contact the OCPD Public Affairs Office at 410-520-5395.

