Ocean City Fire Chief Chris Larmore is in trouble in OC as the firefighter voted in a majority they have no confidence in his leadership. Larmore took a vacation over the Fourth of July weekend leaving the department without its leader at the busiest time in the resort.
The City Council will listen to the concerns and hopefully make the right choice even though Larmore is close with Mayor Rick Meehan
12 thoughts on “Ocean City Fire Chief Chris Larmore In Big Trouble In OC”
Probably need to see the reason for authorizing the vacation during that time period. Guess the Mayor or H.R. has that oversight? Is there a policy in place about scheduling vacation time during the “busy” season?
Other then the employees are not allowed to take vacation between Memorial Day to Labor Day…..it’s in black and white. Whys it on for him to do so, but not the employees
You can get approval by the City manager to vacation during this time period.
But it sure doesn’t help morale if you are vacationing during the busiest of times and your employees are made to work OT!!
Yes the policy is that they are not permitted to take time off from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Did someone else approve it?
He’s not the only Chief, just the one being hung out to dry. Union tactics, there was plenty of coverage. The Human Resource Dept approved the leave, as well as two other Chiefs since then. They are not field providers.
The vote of the general membership- of the volunteer corporation, to uphold the recommendation of the board of directors- a vote of no confidence and to terminate the chief, did not involve the union. The chief and president have stated numerous falsehoods and the membership had enough.
The motion did not involve any language regarding terminating the chief.
He always takes off when he wants then drives his chiefs car which the volunteer fire company owns by the way to most locations his boat is. He does not drive a city owned vehicle for that reason he’s not restricted by mileage.
He failed to be in town for years while certain events happen and refused to be part of the command staff for years because of his dislike for certain people.
If he has any integrity he would tenure his resignation. Which we know he doesn’t
1:51, I’ve never understood why he is never on the radio and/or part of the command staff at all. I hear all of the Volunteer Chiefs on there and they do a great job. I also hear all of his Captains who are good, especially 744- Captain Peterson who should be the highest paid person in town IMO.
The Mayor is as corrupt as he can get, I’m sure his buddy will be helped out just fine.
Why can’t we get this at SPD?!!?!
