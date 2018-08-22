Ocean City Fire Chief Chris Larmore In Big Trouble In OC

Ocean City Fire Chief Chris Larmore is in trouble in OC as the firefighter voted in a majority they have no confidence in his leadership. Larmore took a vacation over the Fourth of July weekend leaving the department without its leader at the busiest time in the resort.

The City Council will listen to the concerns and hopefully make the right choice even though Larmore is close with Mayor Rick Meehan

2 thoughts on “Ocean City Fire Chief Chris Larmore In Big Trouble In OC

  1. Probably need to see the reason for authorizing the vacation during that time period. Guess the Mayor or H.R. has that oversight? Is there a policy in place about scheduling vacation time during the “busy” season?

    1. Other then the employees are not allowed to take vacation between Memorial Day to Labor Day…..it’s in black and white. Whys it on for him to do so, but not the employees

