Seaford Police Press Release

Location: Intersection of Sussex Highway and Middleford Road, Seaford

On 08/22/2018 at 9:04 AM Officers from the Seaford Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Sussex Highway and Middleford Road for a reported trash truck on fire which led to lane closures of both roadways. While assisting with the lane closures, at 10:12 AM, an individual who was travelling south on Sussex Highway, who was on their way to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital due a medical emergency they were having, struck a Seaford Police vehicle that was parked on Sussex Highway with its emergency lights flashing. The officer, who was not inside of the vehicle at the time, was uninjured. The operator of the vehicle that struck the police car, and the operator of the trash truck, were both transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital for unspecified injuries.

The Seaford Police Department would like to remind everyone that if they are having a medical emergency while driving, to please pull over and call 911.

Senior Corporal Eric Chambers

Public Information Officer

City of Seaford Police Department

