Friends It’s Time

I have put it off for entirely too long but I am burned out and need walk away. 10 years takes the joy out of it.

I will return after Labor Day hopefully feeling more motivated and refreshed. Please be sure check out my advertisers .

4 thoughts on “Friends It’s Time

  1. Take a break JT, everyone needs to get away to unwind! The only bad thing is there will not be an honest blog running!!! Waiting for your return! I still refuse to look at the copy and paste taco boy trash, besides he just hits DELETE for honest comments.

    1. I just have overstretched myself lately, and have gotten to where I don’t even want to turn computer on. Taking a week off to just get some fresh air and enjoy the end of summer should be all I need . I will return September 4th

