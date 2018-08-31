Sarah Rayne Please Pay Attention

For many years Sarah Rayne who used to work for the Daily times has been an active liberal organizer and honestly even though I never cared for her , never said a word to her as we just would ignore each other. I cannot however sit back this time with the personal attack made against me by her. I’m not supporting or linking anywhere but Sarah is trying to raise funds for the group that painted the rainbow crosswalk because of the cruel treatment she claims Albero and myself leveled at them. I don’t know or care what he said but I was very respectful in my post and stated my opinions with zero name calling. This is her statement

So she doesn’t believe if we had been able to have a say in it we would have said no. Sarah your inner circle of friends that hang around Downtown I’m sure are quite supportive but you sure as hell don’t speak for the rest of us.

The intolerance of this group is the worst I have ever seen. Like it or die is the attitude they have. That’s fine you want to push like that I’ll make sure I oppose more of this from now on since you think you are gonna shove it down our throats

