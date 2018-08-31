For many years Sarah Rayne who used to work for the Daily times has been an active liberal organizer and honestly even though I never cared for her , never said a word to her as we just would ignore each other. I cannot however sit back this time with the personal attack made against me by her. I’m not supporting or linking anywhere but Sarah is trying to raise funds for the group that painted the rainbow crosswalk because of the cruel treatment she claims Albero and myself leveled at them. I don’t know or care what he said but I was very respectful in my post and stated my opinions with zero name calling. This is her statement
So she doesn’t believe if we had been able to have a say in it we would have said no. Sarah your inner circle of friends that hang around Downtown I’m sure are quite supportive but you sure as hell don’t speak for the rest of us.
The intolerance of this group is the worst I have ever seen. Like it or die is the attitude they have. That’s fine you want to push like that I’ll make sure I oppose more of this from now on since you think you are gonna shove it down our throats
2 thoughts on “Sarah Rayne Please Pay Attention”
Is there any medication to help these fruits and fruit-ett’s. There seem’s to be a pill for most anything nowdays. Anyway, they are in dire need of help. I am a ole stud from way back, I don’t have a need to push my agenda on a innocent crosswalk, just to advertise I love to sow seed.
LikeLike
I support gay rights, but that is the ugliest thing ive ever seen (the crosswalk) and if they want to make a political statement, that should have to buy a billboard like everyone else. Who paints pavement? That’s a distraction and public property. Imagine if they painted it red and it put make America great again around it, they’d have national news crews out here talking about the outrage.
LikeLike