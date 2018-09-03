Reunited And It Feels So Good

Man I needed that. I had severely over extended myself on way too many projects, and taking the past week off finally gave me the clarity I needed. I was doing this site, doing aerial videography, working on designs for my e-shop and working on producing my new series unscripted . I know that videos are not the most favored thing I do, but I really enjoy that aspect of this site, so they will continue. I’m going to quit the e-shop idea and work on incorporating more drone footage into stories. I am very fortunate to have such an amazing outlet to make a difference and I can really realize now I need to be more appreciative of what I have built all by myself with the support of so many supporters, readers and followers.

I am going to start providing much more content from the local area which will allow you to leave more feedback on hot button topics from around the area. I am going to aim for 4 articles an hour for 8 hours with special posts when needed during all hours. This latest drama with the crosswalks only helped me see that I need to focus up and get this back on track. There will be no further breaks. I do love this WordPress change I made, it is so much smoother for me to use on all my devices.

Some people always complain because they don’t like to see my opinion on stories , but that’s too bad because I’m not changing. I’m actually going to go back to being edgier and not worry about making everyone like me because I honestly don’t give a shit. I have compromised on that too much the past 6 months trying to be more pc and kind. I’m not saying I’m gonna be an ass all the time either but if something gets my blood boiling I’m going to talk about it and be honest on how I feel.

I want everyone who may be new to the channel to understand these few things . I am a conservative registered Republican. I believe In traditional marriage , I am against abortion unless it’s a rape , want us to build the wall and support President Trump. You aren’t going to change me and I’m not gonna try to change you, but be aware that those are my beliefs so don’t be shocked if my opinion on something stems from that.

It’s great to be back and feel ready to rock and roll.

