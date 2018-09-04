2018 Festival Marketplace Vendors List

The Festival Marketplace will offer festival goers the opportunity to purchase the juried, handmade creations of the finest artists and craftspeople from the State of Maryland and the Delmarva Peninsula. It will include both deeply traditional crafts and more contemporary artistic expressions.

http://www.amusedstudios.org/

Amused Studios is a home-based pottery studio specializing in ceramic mugs, coin banks, bottles, bowls, vases, and decorative art works by Robert Johnson and Sarah Halcott. Having won several awards for their Horse Hair and Saggar pots, Amused Studios creates earthy dramatic surfaces that draw the viewer in.

BugZen (Eden, MD)

http://www.etsy.com/shop/BugZen

As a biologist and an artist, Megan Wikander combines her two passions by creating remarkable, ornate art pieces utilizing insects and fossils. BugZen showcases the delicate beauty found in nature with framed insects, fossils, and gemstones.

Cal’s Putterings (Princess Anne, MD)

Inspired by the traditions and natural beauty of the Eastern Shore, woodcrafter Richard Coolidge presents handcrafted wooden cutting boards and trivets engraved with iconic Maryland imagery such as crabs, lighthouses, and regional wildlife.

Counterpoint Studio (Salisbury, MD)

https://www.counterpoint.studio/

Metalsmith Wanda Jester creates and designs unique metal jewelry out of her home-based studio in Salisbury, Maryland. Her jewelry collections are inspired by the natural and cultural landscapes of the Eastern Shore.

Dropping Acorns (Cambridge, MD)

https://www.droppingacorns.com/

Kate Huntington is a metalsmith who finds her creative outlet with a torch & hammers to create one-of-a-kind cuffs, necklaces, and earrings out of sterling silver. When not at her workbench, she can be found at her easel. A contemporary artist inspired by life on the Peninsula, Kate works with oils, acrylics or watercolors as inspiration strikes.

Erick Sahler Serigraphs Co. (Salisbury, MD)

https://ericksahler.com/

Eastern Shore artist Erick Sahler is a member of New York’s distinguished Society of Illustrators. He designs and produces fun, vibrant, hand-pulled silkscreen prints inspired by the Chesapeake Bay region. His illustrations can also be found on postcards, notecards, stickers, magnets and T-shirts.

Eddie Wozny Shorebirds and Waterfowl Carvings (Cambridge, MD)

http://www.eddiewozny.com/

Acclaimed waterfowl and decoy carver Eddie Wozny specializes in hand-carved wooden sculptures of shorebirds, Maryland Blue Crabs, waterfowl, and wildlife of the Eastern Shore of Maryland. His work has been featured around the world and exhibited in the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art.

Jeanne Norton Hammett Serigraphs (Saint Inigoes, MD)

http://www.jeannenortonhammett.com/

With over 40 years of experience, Jeanne Norton Hammett has honed her skills as a fine artist by focusing on hand-made, limited-edition, Chesapeake-themed silk screen prints known as serigraphs. Her art mirrors the beauty of rural southern Maryland, especially Saint Mary’s County, which she calls home.

Kelley’s Creations (Snow Hill, MD)

http://www.kelleyscreations.etsy.com/

From a young age, textile artisan Kelley Gravenor loved to watch her grandmother sewing on a treadle machine. This inspired her to start her own small business offering unique quilted fabric handbags, totes and accessories. Her traditional designs touch on the natural beauty of life on the Eastern Shore.

Kim Bemis (Ocean View, DE)

www.kimbemis.com

Kim Bemis is a fine art photographer whose body of work includes a large portfolio of seascapes, landscapes, and wildlife across the Delmarva Peninsula. His work is featured on everything from prints to stationary, clothing to pillows, beach towels to yoga mats. His photography is on display in galleries and shops throughout the region.

Make Studio (Baltimore, MD)

http://www.make-studio.org/

Make Studio is an inclusive art center in Baltimore. It is the only organization of its kind in Maryland, offering a specialized studio program for adults with disabilities who wish to exhibit and sell their artwork. Studio artists work in a range of styles and media, often preferring portraiture, landscapes, animals, and humorous pop culture topics as their subject matter.

Noah’s Ark Folk Art (Salisbury, MD)

http://www.noahs-ark.com/

Ted Nichols is a contemporary folk artist known for wood sculptures reminiscent of popular American art of the 18th and 19th centuries. Noah’s Art Folk Art features an array of wood carvings of original design inspired by nature, history, and biblical scenes. Pieces include personalized sculptures of pets, chess and checker sets, Noah’s Ark sets and wooden bowls.

One of a Kind (Parsonsburg, MD)

Pamela Doyle utilizes wine corks, found seashells, driftwood, and sea glass to craft custom wreaths, mirrors, picture frames, and lamps. Her mussel-shell wreaths and other nature-inspired objects of art can be found at the Ward Museum’s Treetops Gift Shop in Salisbury, MD.

The Painted Screen Society of Baltimore, Inc. (Catonsville, MD)

http://paintedscreens.org/

Painting colorful scenes on woven wire mesh window and door screens has been a tradition in Baltimore City’s rowhouse neighborhoods since 1913. These landscapes and contemporary images are functional as well as beautiful. From inside you can see out, but no one can see in. Screen Painters and members of the Painted Screen Society bring this enduring folk art tradition to Salisbury in the form of decorative window screens, banners, and a range of objects using woven wire as the canvas.

PaperLiberated (Silver Spring, MD)

https://www.facebook.com/Paper.Liberated/

Maryland artist Ashley Chiang puts a unique twist on traditional quilling., PaperLiberated features vibrant monograms in various colors and sizes, abstract works, flowers, and mandalas, all created entirely by hand.

Rachel Alvarez Art (Salisbury, MD)

Maryland artist, Rachel Alvarez, paints vibrant watercolor art and illustrations that celebrate the simple joys of everyday living. Her specialties include a range of custom state landscape paintings, food illustrations, home and pet portraits, and unique wedding guestbook art and invitations.

Salisbury University Glass Club (Salisbury, MD)

https://www.facebook.com/saliburyuniversity.glassclub/

The Salisbury University Glass Club features decorative blown-glass items, all designed and sculpted by students in the SU glass program and Club Advisor Steven Durow. SU’s Glass Program is the only hot glass program in the state of Maryland. All proceeds directly support the students and Glass Program by providing student scholarships and educational apprenticeships with professional glass artists across the country.

Secrets of the Eastern Shore (Cambridge, MD)

http://www.secretsoftheeasternshore.com/

Secrets of the Eastern Shore features the work of photographer and graphic designer Jill Jasuta, who explores and celebrates the Delmarva Peninsula in her work. Jasuta’s photography finds unique and unexpected beauty in local landscapes and waterscapes.

Secrets of the Universe (Salisbury, MD)

Mother and son, Joan and Michael Devaney, create eco-friendly, nature-inspired jewelry that incorporates exotic recycled material from around the world, repurposed into wearable art. Their jewelry features hand-blown borosilicate glass and fused dichroic glass and utilizes distinctive objects such as porcupine quills, fossilized wooly mammoth ivory, arrowheads, and more.

Textures Gallery (Rock Hall, MD)

https://www.etsy.com/shop/TexturesGallery

With a talent for mixing colors, fiber artist Alice Pickett Lewis’s art is inspired by the salt water marshes and farm fields of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. She crafts intricate and vibrant handwoven rugs and scarves made from textile manufacturing seconds. Her quilted wall hangings made from recycled garments. The rugs are machine washable and reversible.

Twin Moons Pottery (Hagerstown, MD)

www.twinmoonspottery.com

Pamela Hall’s work includes extraordinary handcrafted functional and sculptural pieces. She incorporates regional scenes, local botanicals, and ocean scenes. Pamela also sculpts unique, one-of-a-kind face jug/growlers. All of her art is created in stoneware, and porcelain clay, and high fired in her gas kiln at her studio.

White Clover Kiln (Bel Air, MD)

http://www.whitecloverkiln.com/

Mary Hubbard does not use molds to create her ceramic earrings, bracelets, necklaces, buttons, and wall tiles –each piece is handcrafted and one-of-a-kind. Many of the textures found in her work (both tiles and pendants) are created using shells Mary collects while walking on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland.

The Wood is Wonderful Shop (Salisbury, MD)

With expertise in woodworking, pyrology, and fracturing, Fred Vanderveen displays one-of-a-kind handmade wood boxes, trunks, tables, benches, bowls, bird houses, and more. Most of Vanderveen’s pieces are made with either Eastern Shore timber or refurbished lumber from properties around the Delmarva peninsula. His quality control officer, a St. Bernard named Biker Ben, is always at his side.

