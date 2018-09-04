Berlin Police Department Press Release

Thanks to our community partners, Abu Lahab Court #189, Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services and the Taylorville United Methodist Church, the Berlin Police Department was able to distribute over twenty backpacks and a assortment of school supplies to the local Hispanic community. #Back2School #CommunityWorkingTogether
