Berlin Police Department Press Release

Thanks to our community partners, Abu Lahab Court #189, Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services and the Taylorville United Methodist Church, the Berlin Police Department was able to distribute over twenty backpacks and a assortment of school supplies to the local Hispanic community. #Back2School #CommunityWorkingTogether
