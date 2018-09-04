Burn Your Nike Stuff @#$$ Nike . They have chosen cop hater Colin-Kaepernick as their new spokesman…burn all their garbage Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “Burn Your Nike Stuff”
#*^$ You too fat boy im going to buy a pair when I get off of work, FTP.
LikeLike
Great move by Nike. All the publicity will turn out to be a net positive. People buying Nike stuff will just increase while idiots destroy stuff they already bought and paid for.
LikeLike
The only increase I see is people selling off NKE stock…
LikeLike