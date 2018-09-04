Climb Aboard: Ocean Pines to Offer Annual “Big Truck Day”

Area children and families will get an opportunity to explore a fleet of big rigs, including fire trucks, police cruisers, tractors and bucket trucks at Ocean Pines’ annual “Big Truck Day” on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The annual free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at 11144 Cathell Road in Ocean Pines .

Event-goers will be able to climb aboard all sorts of trucks and heavy equipment to get an up-close look at the vehicles when inspecting the fleet.

The event also features food vendors and crafts along with other surprises that are promised by the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department.

This event, sponsored by the Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines, Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club, Women’s Club of Ocean Pines and Pine’eer Craft Club, is open to the public.

For more information, contact Denise Sawyer, director of marketing and public relations for the Ocean Pines Association, at (410) 641-7717 ext. 3006 or dsawyer@oceanpines.org .

