Delaware State Police Seeking Public Help

Harbeson- Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the pictured suspects who are wanted in connection with a theft. The incident occurred on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at approximately 2:20 p.m. when an elderly victim misplaced her wallet at the Harbeson Deli located at 26454 Lewes Georgetown Highway, and an unknown subject had picked it up. On the same date, the stolen credit card, contained within the wallet, was utilized in Laurel, DE at 3:30 p.m., the Ross clothing in Salisbury, MD at 6:03 p.m. and 6:04 p.m.(two separate purchases), and then at Target in Salisbury, MD at 7:19 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Troop 4, TFC. Breidigan at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com