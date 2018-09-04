Fisherman Accidentally Impaled by Spear on Boat off Ocean City Coast

A fisherman is in critical condition tonight after he was shot in the head and impaled by a spear fired by a speargun.

Petty Officer 3rd-Class Shannon Kearney, Coast Guard spokeswoman, says the accident happened on board a 25-foot cabin cruiser about 35 nautical miles off the Ocean City coast and was reported just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Coast Guard launched rescue vessels from Ocean City and Indian River and a helicopter from Atlantic City.  The helicopter crew responded to rendezvous with the cabin cruiser.

