John William Hamilton is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

The 2018 midterm elections are one of the most important elections in the history of our nation both locally and at the national level. The implications of the outcome of this election couldn’t be any higher for the future of our communities.

That is why it is disappointing to see the dirty politics of Washington seeping into Wicomico County politics with the county executive race.

In the 2010 primary, John Hamilton ran as a Republican for County Council and is a known personal friend of current County Executive Bob Culver.

This election, however, he is running as a Democrat — and not so ironically, filed shortly after a serious challenger filed to run as an independent against Culver.

This candidate is the current and popular Salisbury City Council President Jack Heath.

It is safe to say, based on what we now know, Hamilton’s campaign is a plan to split the vote to get Culver re-elected and thereby not give Wicomico residents the county executive they deserve.

Since filing to run, Hamilton has raised zero dollars, barely gone to any events and indicated zero intention of running a real campaign.

We can’t allow dirty political tricks to influence the future of our county. That is why we must support the real opposition to the ineffectiveness and bad policy in Culver by supporting Independent Jack Heath.

Zachary Wallace lives in Salisbury.

