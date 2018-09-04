These rules are ridiculous when on more rural parts of Route 13. Why does traffic on a major highway have to stop? There is a giant ditch between north and south bound traffic and there is no reason for the kid to cross the street. If a kid crosses in front of heavy traffic without looking, thats called natural selection!
LikeLike
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
One thought on “Know Your Bus Traffic Rules”
These rules are ridiculous when on more rural parts of Route 13. Why does traffic on a major highway have to stop? There is a giant ditch between north and south bound traffic and there is no reason for the kid to cross the street. If a kid crosses in front of heavy traffic without looking, thats called natural selection!
LikeLike