Lionel Frederick Accused Of A Crime? No Way

I was so shocked while I was on break to hear that outstanding citizen Lionel Frederick was charged with assault-second degree, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment from an altercation with his girlfriend. I mean Lionel has been an outstanding example and role model for young black youth in Princess Anne I can’t fathom it.

 

I mean they re-elected him to town council again so I know none of this can be true.

  2. I do believe Princess Anne deserves him for sure…at least the ones who voted him into office..what a mockery he is making of the position.

