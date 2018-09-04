Most Hogan cash comes from Maryland; Jealous finds donors here and nationally

(WPNS) — Gov. Larry Hogan and his Democratic challenger Ben Jealous have raised campaign cash from dramatically different classes of donors.

During the past 10 weeks, Hogan captured big donations from big local names who gave the maximum possible, while Jealous, the former NAACP chief, picked up cash from national Democratic activist figures and thousands of small-dollar donors from inside the state and across the country.

Campaign finance reports filed this week show how the gubernatorial candidates have built fundamentally different campaigns and illustrate how Hogan, a popular moderate Republican, sustained his massive cash advantage over Jealous, a progressive newcomer, in a deeply Democratic state.

More than 94 percent of Hogan’s contributors over the past 10 weeks live in Maryland. But his more than 300 out-of-state donors gave, on average, three times as much as those who are local.

The governor and his running mate, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford drew from a well of Maryland construction companies and sports team owners during this reporting period, with 172 donors — including some Democrats — giving the maximum $6,000 allowed under state law.

