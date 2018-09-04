National Folk Festival Event Info

The National Folk Festival

September 7-9, 2018

Festival Area

The Festival will take place within Downtown Salisbury. The borders of the Festival Footprint include: Route 13 – Route 50 – Wicomico River – Carroll Street

Festival Hours

Friday: 6 PM* – 10:30 PM

Saturday: Noon* – 10:30 PM

Sunday: Noon* – 6:30 PM

* Food Vendors and the Festival Marketplace will open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, and at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission

The National Folk Festival is a FREE event – you can enjoy the performances, the Maryland Traditions Folklife Area & Stage, and the Pohanka Family Area at no cost. Food, drink and merchandise are available for sale.

Bucket Brigade

Help keep the National Folk Festival a FREE event! A group of community volunteers carrying NFF buckets will be circulating the festival asking for your support. All donations made through the bucket brigade help directly cover the costs of the festival. Suggested donation is $10 per person per day. Thank you in advance for your support!

NO Pets

DO NOT BRING PETS (other than service animals) to the festival. We expect very large crowds and your pets will be more comfortable at home.

National Folk Festival is striving to be a green festival

Everywhere you turn at the National Folk Festival, you will be able to help our environment, and divert waste away from landfills. Recycling and composting eco-stations available throughout the festival site.

FAQ: What can’t I bring with me?

Items that are NOT permitted include, but are not limited to:

Pets (service animals are permitted)

Coolers, Large Backpacks

Alcohol

Bottles/glass containers

Contraband (drugs and weapons)

Laser pointers

Flying objects (drones, kites, Frisbees, footballs, etc.)

FREE Shuttles

FREE parking and FREE shuttles, are available from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center for your convenience. The shuttle stop at the Festival will be located at Church Street and Mill Street.

Shuttle Hours:

Friday – 5:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Saturday – 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM

Sunday – 11:00 AM – 7:30 PM

Shuttles will leave regularly throughout the day.

FREE bus service

Made possible by the generous support of Perdue Farms, all Shore Transit buses serving Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties will be FREE of charge to all riders on September 7, 8 and 9.

Downtown Parking

Multiple FREE parking lots are available downtown. VIEW PARKING MAP.

Lot 35, Fitzwater St & W. Main St

Lot 7, Lemmon Hill Ln

Lot 13, W. Chestnut St

Lot 9, Church St

Lot 10, E. Church St & Poplar Hill Ave

Lot 5, E. Main St

Downtown Parking Garage, E. Market St

Handicap parking

Designated handicap parking spaces are available in all city lots and the Downtown parking garage.

There will not be onsite transportation available between the various stages.

Group Tour Bus drop-off

Accommodations will be made for group bus drop-offs and pick-ups on the north side of the festival, at Lot 10.

In the Event of Rain

The National Folk Festival will go on, rain or shine. In the event of rain, please visit information booths located throughout the festival to receive an updated performance schedule.

In the event of rain, the festival’s five tented stages offer a dry environment in which you can enjoy the performances.

First Aid

First Aid will be available at several locations at the National Folk Festival. They will be well-marked on festival maps for download and onsite.

Accessibility

The National Folk Festival is welcoming to participants with all levels of abilities. All stages and areas allow accessibility for mobility devices.

Interpretation Services for the Hearing Impaired

Check your Pocket Schedule or stop by any of the four Information Booths located throughout the festival for details about which performances will be interpreted.

Restrooms

Portable restrooms will be located throughout the festival.

Lost People

If a child or person in your party gets lost, please approach a volunteer immediately. Volunteers will have access to persons with radios, who can get you help right away.

Your Presence is Your Permission

Special photographers and videographers have been hired by festival organizers to document the event. Some images may be used in later promotional materials. Your presence at the event is seen as your permission for such promotional use by the non-profit organizers.

National Folk Festival Artists in Schools Program

Through the generous support of the Donnie Williams Foundation, National Folk Festival artists will visit a number of Wicomico county public schools the week prior to the festival. These master musician and artists engage with area students through interactive performances and activities that introduce a world of diverse cultural traditions to enrich these young lives. Together, the artists and students share music, song, craft, stories and memories that will last a lifetime