National Folk Festival Food Vendors List

The National Folk Festival

September 7-9, 2018

Festival Food Courts

The National Folk Festival features a variety of regional and ethnic foods, as well as classic festival fare, that will take diners on a culinary journey around the Delmarva, America and the world, with choices to please every palate. The diversity of selections will include unique regional dishes such as the Chesapeake’s famed crabcakes, and delicious specialties from the cuisines of new immigrant communities who now make their home on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

​

Deep Fried

Corn harvested fresh and roasted on site – plus lemonade that is fresh-squeezed when ordered.

Eastern Shore Kettle Korn

This iconic Eastern Shore blends sweet and salty for a treat you just can’t get across the bridge.

Espresso-A-Go-Go Catering

Espresso-A-Go-Go offers a wide variety of beverages, as well as vegan and vegetarian-friendly sweets.

Fresh Fruit Cut

Fresh fruit cups and whole fruit smoothies made with six seasonal fruits cut fresh on site.

​

Fruity Smoothies

A tasty assortment of freshly-prepared smoothies and fruit drinks, plus delicious deserts.

Goatocado

Fresh, healthy, delicious meals that incorporate a vibrant assortment of ingredients.

“HOP” Diggity Dogs

Salisbury’s own “Hop” Diggity Dogs offers delicious beef and seafood dishes using local ingredients.

Island Noodles

Using locally-sourced ingredients and freshly-made Yaki Soba noodles, Island Noodles provides a taste of authentic Hawaiian cuisine.

La Milpa

With original Mexican recipes and organic, locally-sourced ingredients, La Milpa offers an authentic culinary experience.

MacBrand Foods

Family-owned MacBrands offers an array of delicious dishes from around the country, including seafood options.

Nader’s Bistro

Esteemed chef Nader Hagez offers a variety Greek and Mediterranean options plus burgers, dogs and more.

Nader Enterprises #2

Hearty American fare including burgers, dogs, seafood, chicken, Italian sausage, fries, baked potato and more prepared on site.

Nice Farms Creamery

TRUE cow to cup ice cream from a local, family-run operation that has been dairying for four generations.

Perdue Food Truck

A proud hometown sponsor of the 78th National Folk Festival, the Perdue Farms Food Truck will serve their signature chicken dishes. All proceeds will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank-Eastern Shore.

Phat Boyz Catering

An assortment of iconic, freshly-prepared American dishes from crab cakes to cheesesteaks; vegetarian options as well.

Sherri’s Crab Cakes

The specialty is fresh, always-delicious crab cakes, along with soups and beverages.

Smoothie Island

Fresh, real fruit smoothies served in their original wrapper. Perfect to pair with their creamy fried funnel cakes.

​

Sobo’s

Fresh, local seafood and produce combined with unique seasonings create an award-winning take on New American cuisine, including crab cake sandwiches and tacos.

Strawberry Street Café

Crab cakes, soft shell crab, fried oysters and shrimp, Angus burgers, pulled pork BBQ, chicken tenders, foot-long dogs, fries, funnel cake and more.

Thai Master Grill

This family-owned operation offers authentic Thai cuisine, with Teriyaki and vegetarian options.

The Frozen Farmer

Delaware’s richest, creamiest, made-from-scratch ice cream using farm-fresh ingredients – a family business.

The Milestone

Pit beef prepped days in advance, slow-cooked over charcoal, and sliced to order. Plus, crab cakes from a Milestone family recipe.

The Return of the Mac

A fresh take on mac-and-cheese, with iconic sauces and ingredients providing globally-inspired options.

The Tiki Hut

An assortment of authentic Hawaiian shaved ice flavors.

Vittles

Local “Vittles” features a diverse and delicious menu, with Grilled Cheese as a specialty.

​

Downtown Salisbury

For those looking for even more dining options, the National Folk Festival is situated in the heart ofDowntown Salisbury, which is home to many amazing eateries! Delicious desserts, savory meals, quick bites, cups of coffee, and much much more! Be sure to check out the Downtown Salisbury website and select “Restaurants” to learn more!

​

Beverages

Throughout the Festival, you’ll find a variety of non-alcoholic refreshments – soft drinks, fruit drinks, smoothies and more – to choose from.

​

The National Folk Festival in Salisbury, Maryland will proudly feature local craft beer and wine, plus the internationally-renowned Guinness, which is now Maryland-brewed at the company’s new facility in Baltimore.

​

Exclusive beer provider: Eastern Shore Distributing

Exclusive wine provider: Layton’s Chance Vineyard and Winery

​

Salisbury favorite, Evolution Craft Brewery (Evo for short) has made a name for itself regionally with aromatically hoppy ales and their immensely popular Jacques ‘O Lantern seasonal. Evo’s diverse slate of beers features almost 2 dozen varieties, including a pineapple IPA and a stout brewed with local coffee from Rise Up Coffee Roasters. In the spotlight at the National Folk Festival will be Evo’s Lot 3 India Pale Ale, once of the region’s most popular and best-reviewed IPA’s.

​

The Backshore Brewing Co. in Ocean City, Maryland is literally steps away from the Atlantic Ocean, so it’s little wonder that their wildly popular Hoop Tea is known to evoke memories of sandy feet, salt air, and the joy of a warm summer day at the beach. Available at the Folk Festival this year is the company’s Mango White Tea. This refreshingly light beverage has about as much alcohol per serving as an average light beer, making it perfect for warm weather enjoyment.

​

For fans of more standard fare, the Festival will also offer Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cape Cod Cranberry Spiked Seltzer, and Guinness Blonde.

​

Layton’s Chance vineyard and winery has been making an adventurous variety of wines since 2010. As the winery has extended their reach into the region beyond the Delmarva Peninsula, they have maintained their down-home, family style. The vineyard’s bucolic setting in the eastern part of Dorchester County, Maryland makes it popular with tour groups, wedding parties, and wine fans looking for a relaxing getaway.

​

The National Folk Festival in Salisbury, Maryland is proud to showcase the rich traditions of the Chesapeake Bay, and the delectable products of our local brewers and vintners. We’ll see you there!