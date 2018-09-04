INCIDENT LOG – DELAYED POST

Quick response during thunderstorm saves Island home:

On Friday, August 31st at 2155 hours, Station 3 (Chincoteague), Station 4 (Atlantic) and Station 1 (New Church) were alerted to a residential fire in the 4000 Block of Salt Marsh Lane (Chincoteague Island)- near the Wildcat area of the Island. The caller originally reported a lightning strike in close proximity to the residence followed by smoke visible from an electrical outlet. Engine 3-6 arrived on scene as Assistant Chief 3 reported light smoke visible from the front of the structure. Assistant Chief 3 (Harry Thornton) established Incident Command and requested next arriving Engine 3-3 to supply water to Engine 3-6. A small fire in an exterior wall near the front of the residence was extinguished and further assessment of the structure revealed no additional fire. Arriving personnel from mutual aid company Atlantic VFR assisted with overhaul and further searches of the residence. ANEC responded to the scene to disconnect commercial electrical service to the residence. No injuries to occupants or fire personnel were reported. Damage to the residence was minimal. The occupants were relocated for the evening. Crews managed to quickly locate the origin of the fire and extinguish it despite moderate downpours and frequent lightning.

APPARATUS RESPONDING:

Station 3 – (Chincoteague): Engine 3-6, Engine 3-3, Engine 3-5, Paramedic 3-2, Utility 3-8

Station 4 – (Atlantic): Engine 4-5, Tanker 4-7

Station 1 – (New Church): Engine 1-4, Brush 1

Advertisements